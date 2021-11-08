Markets open on a positive note and turn negative

Mumbai, November 8, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Monday opened on a positive note and turned negative during the morning trade.

The Sensex opened at 60,385.76 points and touched a high of 60,434.38 points. It touched a low of 59,979.48 points.

The Sensex had previously closed at 60,067.62 points.

The Sensex was trading at 59,940.78 points in the morning, down by 126.84 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,040.20 points after closing at 17,916.80 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,911.05 points in the morning.

IANS