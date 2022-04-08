Markets open on positive note, turn negative

Mumbai, April 8, 2022

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note and went down during the morning session of the trade on Friday.

The Sensex opened at 59,256.97 and touched a high of 59,297.46 points and a low of 58,970.87 points.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed at 59,034.95 points. It was trading this morning at 58,973.12 down by 61.83 points or 0.10 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,698.15 points after closing at 17,639.55 points. It was trading at 17,636.90 points in the morning.

IANS