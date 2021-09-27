Markets open on positive note; Nifty just short of 18K-mark

Mumbai, September 27, 2021

India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- opened on a positive note on Monday.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,302.67 points at 9.25 a.m. after the pre-open session.

The Sensex opened at 60,303.7 points from its previous close of 60,048.4 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded above the 17,900 points-mark.

It opened at 17,932.2 points from its previous close of 17,853.2 points.

The Nifty touched a record intraday high of 17,933.2 points.

IANS