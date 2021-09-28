Markets open on positive note and turn negative

Mumbai, September 28, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a positive note and turned negative during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,285.89 points and touched a high of 60,288.44 points. It touched a low of 59,899.57 points.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed at 60,077.88 points.

The Sensex was trading at 60,018.98 points in the morning, down by 58.9 points or 0.10 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,906.45 points after closing at 17,855.10 points.

The Nifty is trading at 17,849.90 points in the morning.

IANS