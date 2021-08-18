Market climbs new high, Sensex hits 56,000

Mumbai, August 18, 2021

The key Indian equity indices continued their bull run on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex hitting the landmark 56,000 level.

It has touched a new high of 56,086.50 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has recorded an all-time high of 16,693 points.

Around 10.05 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 56,036.78, higher by 244.51 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 55,792.27.

It opened at 56,073.31 and has so far touched an intraday low of 55,961.73 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 16,687.45, higher by 72.85 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, while the only losers were ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC.

IANS