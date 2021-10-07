Lower oil prices lift equity indices, Sensex up over 550 points

Mumbai, October 6, 2021

India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- made healthy gains during Thursday's early morning trade session.

The 30-scrip sensitive Sensex traded at 59,764.38 points around 9.45 a.m., up 574.65 points, or 0.97 per cent.

It opened at 59,632.81 points from its previous close of 59,189.73 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,813 points, up by 167 points, or 0.95 per cent.

It opened at 17,810.55 points from its previous close of 17,646 points.

IANS