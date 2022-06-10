Indices tumble on weak global cues, Sensex slips over 700 pts

Mumbai, June 10, 2022

Bad fortune for domestic equity indices continued as it has declined for five out of the past six sessions.

On Friday, Indian markets opened sharply lower in line with negative cues from other Asian markets and from the US markets, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

"The US stocks tumbled late Thursday to close sharply lower, with the Nasdaq skidding 2.8 per cent, as jittery investors looked ahead to a reading on May inflation due Friday morning," Jasani added.

At 9.39 a.m., the BSE Sensex was at 54,600.71 points, down 719.57 points or 1.3 per cent, whereas the NSE Nifty at 16,273.60 points, was down 204.50 points or 1.2 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, and Tata Steel were the top five losers during the morning session among the Nifty50 stocks, NSE data showed.

IANS