Indices open in green as value-buying, global cues buoy sentiments

Mumbai, October 21, 2021

Value-buying along with positive Asian markets and healthy quarterly results buoyed India's key equity indices during the early morning trade session on Thursday.

The two key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- had a gap-up opening.

The 30-scrip sensitive index opened at 61,557.94 points from its previous close of 61,259.96 points.

The NSE Nifty50 opened at 18,382.70 points from its previous close of 18,266.60 points.

However, at 9.45 a.m. both the indices had ceded much of their gains and were trading flat.

The Sensex traded at 61,200.50 points around 9.45 a.m., down 59.46 points or 0.097 per cent.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,252.50, down 14.10 points or 0.077 per cent.

IANS