Indices fall in opening trade; Sensex declines over 400 pts
National Stock Exchange
Markets

Indices fall in opening trade; Sensex declines over 400 pts

IANS

Mumbai, April 11, 2022

Indian equity indices opened marginally lower on Monday.

At 9.46 a.m., the Sensex was 0.8 per cent 449 points down at 58,998 points, whereas the Nifty was 0.6 per cent or 112 points down at 17,672 points.

For fresh cues, investors would eye inflation data and Q4 earnings of India Inc to be released soon.

"Q4 results, particularly of leading financials, and guidance from IT majors will influence the market in the coming days," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

IANS

BSE Sensex
Stock Markets
NSE Nifty50
Indian equity indices

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.