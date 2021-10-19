Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, October 19, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.

The Sensex opened at 62,156.48 points and touched a high of 62,159.29 points and a low of 61,964.41 points.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed at 61,765.59 points. It was trading at 62,061.59 points in the morning, up by 296.00 points or 0.48 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,602.35 points after closing at 18,477.05 points.

The Nifty was trading at 18,549.55 points in the morning.

IANS