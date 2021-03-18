Indian equity markets open on positive note
Bombay Stock Exchange
Markets

Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, March 18, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Thursday.

The Sensex opened at 50,161.25, touched a high of 50,296.35 and a low of 50,161.25 points after closing at 49,801.62 on Wednesday.

It was trading at 50,245.36 -- up by 443.74 points or 0.89 per cent -- in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 14,855.50 after closing at 14,721.30 yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 14,860.35 points in the morning.

