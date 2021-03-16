Indian equity markets open on positive note

Mumbai, March 16, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Tuesday.

It opened at 50,608.42 points and touched a high of 50,837.46 points. It touched a low of 50,448.98 points.

On Monday the Sensex had closed at 50,395.08 points.

The Sensex was trading at 50,776.41 points this morning, up by 381.33 points or 0.76 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 14,996.10 points after closing at 14,929.50 points.

The Nifty was trading at 15,032.90 points in the morning.

