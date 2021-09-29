Indian equity markets open on negative note
Mumbai, September 29, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 59,296.54 and touched a high of 59,374.98 and a low of 59,189.24.

The Sensex was trading at 59,252.24 in the morning, down by 415.36 points or 0.70 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 59,667.60.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,657.95 after closing at 17,748.60 points. The Nifty was trading at 17,624.40 in the morning.

