Indian equity markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, November 24, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note during the morning trade on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 58,839.32 points, touched a high of 58,872.59 points and a low of 58,645.31 points. It had previously closed at 58,664.33 points.

The Sensex was trading in the morning at 58,691.73 points up by 27.4 points or 0.05 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,550.05 points after closing at 17,503.35 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,512.25 points in the morning.

IANS