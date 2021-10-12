Indian equity markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, October 12, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a negative note and turned positive during the morning trade.

It opened at 60,045.75 points and touched a high of 60,258.48 points and a low of 59,991.59 points.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed at 60,135.78 points.

The Sensex was trading at 60,253.82 points in the morning, up by 118.04 points, or 0.20 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at a lower note at 17,915.80 points after closing at 17,945.95 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,965.45 points in the morning.

IANS