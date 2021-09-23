Indian equity markets open on a positive note

Mumbai, September 23, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Thursday.

The Sensex opened at 59,358.18 points and touched a high of 59,388.42 points. It touched a low of 59,243.15 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 58,927.33 points.

It was trading at 59,386.49 points up by 459.16 points or 0.78 per cent in the morning.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,670.85 points after closing at 17,546.65 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,668.30 points in the morning.

IANS