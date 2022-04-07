Indian equity markets open on a negative note

Mumbai, April 7, 2022

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade on Thursday.

It opened at 59,402.61 which was also the high point and touched a low of 59,255.87 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 59,610.41 points.

The Sensex was trading at 59,280.78 down by 329.63 points or 0.55 per cent this morning.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,723.30 points after closing at 17,807.65 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,730.40 points in the morning.

IANS