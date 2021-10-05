Indian equity markets open on a negative note

Mumbai, October 5, 2021

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Tuesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex opened at 59,320.14 which was also the high point. It touched a low of 59,127.04 points. On Monday, the Sensex had closed at 59,299.32 points.

The Sensex was trading at 59,243.22 down by 56.1 points or 0.09 per cent in the morning.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,661.35 points today after closing at 17,691.25 points yesterday.

The Nifty was trading at 17,668.35 points in the morning.

IANS