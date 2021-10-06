Indian equity markets in positive range on Wednesday

Mumbai, October 6, 2021

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,942.00 points which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 59,799.26 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 59,744.88 points.

The Sensex was trading in the morning at 59,872.16 points, up by 127.28 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at a lower note at 17,661.35 points after closing on Tuesday at 17,691.25 points.

The Nifty was trading at 17,822.30 points in the morning.

IANS