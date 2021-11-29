Indian equity indices fall marginally in early trade

Mumbai, November 29, 2021

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) declined marginally in the early trade session on Monday.

At 9.45 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,044 points, down 0.13 per cent.

It opened at 57,028 points from the previous close of 57,107 points. It touched a low of 56,382 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,338 points after closing at 17,026 on Friday.

It traded at 16,985 points, down 0.21 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports, Bandhan Bank and General Insurance were some of the top losers.

Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank and Dr. Reddy's Labs were the top gainers in early trade.

IANS