Indian equities a tad up in early trade

Mumbai, February 16, 2022

India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- extended their gains from the previous session and rose marginally in early trade on Wednesday.

At 9.45 a.m., the Sensex traded at 58,157 points, up 0.02 per cent or just 15 points, whereas the Nifty traded 17,375 points, up 0.13 per cent or 22 points.

Among the stocks, HDFC Life, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, BPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, rising 2.5 per cent, 2.3 per cent, 1.9 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

L&T, Tata Steel, Shree Cement, ICICI Bank, and Wipro, on the other hand, were the top losers in the morning session.

IANS