Global cues, value buys lift equities; Sensex closes over 1,000 pts up

Mumbai, March 30, 2021

Favourable global cues, as well as value buying, lifted India's key equity indices up on Tuesday.

The two indices had a gap up opening on account of favourable global cues and declining VIX.

In terms of counters, most sectoral indices closed in the green.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up by 1,128.08 points, or 2.30 per cent, at 50,136.58 points from the previous close.

The NSE Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 14,845.10, up by 337.80 points, or 2.33 per cent, from its previous close.

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, said: "Market opened on a positive note following the positivity in the Asian market. The US market ended slightly in the red with bank shares falling due to the potential losses from a hedge fund's default."

IANS