Global cues dent sentiments, equity indices trade lower

Mumbai, October 29, 2021

Mixed global cues dented India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - during Friday's early-morning trade session.

At 10 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,779.89 points, down 204.81 points or 0.34 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,857.33 points from its previous close of 59,984.70 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,785.70 points, lower by 71.55 points or 0.40 per cent.

It opened at 17,833.05 points from its previous close of 17,857.25 points.

IANS