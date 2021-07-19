Fears of disappointing results, global cues pull equities lower

Mumbai, July 19, 2021

Negative global cues emanating from rising Covid cases pulled India's equity markets lower on Monday.

Initially, equity markets had a gap-down opening on fears of lower than expected quarterly results in Q1FY21.

Sectorally, Banking, Financials and Metal sectors edged lower.

The BSE Sensex ended the day's trade at 52,553.40 points, lower by 586.66 points, or 1.10 per cent, from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 15,752.40, lower by 171 points, or 1.07 per cent, from its previous close.

IANS