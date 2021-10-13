Equity markets open on a strong positive note

Mumbai, October 13, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive during the morning trade on Wednesday.

It opened at 60,619.91 points, touched a high of 60,621.72 points and a low of 60,452.29 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 60,284.31 points. It was trading at 60,522.68 points in the morning, up by 249.67 points or 0.41 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,097.85 points after closing yesterday at 17,991.95 points.

The Nifty was trading at 18,066.10 points in the morning.

IANS