Equity markets open on a positive note on Wednesday

Mumbai, October 20, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note during the morning trade on Wednesday.

The Sensex opened at 61,800.07 points and touched a high of 61,876.38 points and a low of 61,489.69 points. On Tuesday, it had closed at 61,716.05 points.

The Sensex was trading at 61,875.47 points in the morning, up by 159.42 points or 0.26 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,439.90 points today after closing at 18,418.75 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty was trading at 18,427.55 points in the morning.

IANS