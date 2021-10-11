Equity market trades in the green; Sensex at over 60k pts

Mumbai, October 11, 2021

India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - made gains during Monday's morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,123.47 points around 9.45 a.m., up 64.41 points or 0.11 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 60,099.68 points from its previous close of 60,059.06 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,939.35 points, up by 44.15 points or 0.25 per cent.

It opened at 17,867.55 points from its previous close of 17,895.20 points.

IANS