Equity indices trade lower; Sensex down by over 300 pts
IANS

Mumbai, October 25, 2021

India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - traded lower during Monday's early-morning session.

At 10 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,504.75 points, down 316.87 points or 0.52 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 61,398.75 points from its previous close of 60,821.62 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,989.40 points, lower by 125.50 points or 0.69 per cent.

It opened at 18,229.50 points from its previous close of 18,114.90 points.

