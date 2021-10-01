Equity indices trade in red; Sensex down over 500 points

Mumbai, October 1, 2021

India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - traded in the red during Friday's early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 58,601.78 points around 9.55 a.m., down 524.58 points or 0.89 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 58,889.77 points from its previous close of 59,126.36 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,464.95 points, down by 153.20 points or 0.87 per cent.

It opened at 17,531.90 points from its previous close of 17,618.15 points.

IANS