Equity indices trade in green; Sensex up over 500 points

Mumbai, October 4, 2021

India's key equity indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, traded in the green during Monday's early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,299.14 points around 9.50 a.m., up 533.56 points or 0.91 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,143 points from its previous close of 58,765.58 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,673.25 points, up by 141.20 points or 0.81 per cent.

It opened at 17,615.55 points from its previous close of 17,532.05 points.

IANS