Equity indices trade flat; global cues dent sentiments

Mumbai, September 30, 2021

India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- traded on a flat note during Thursday's early morning trade session.

Accordingly, the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 59,400.80 around 10.00 a.m, down 12.47 points or 0.021 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 59,549.57 from its previous close of 59,413.27.

The broader NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,698.50, down by 12.80 points or 0.072 per cent after opening at 17,718.90 from its previous close of 17,711.30.

The Nifty touched an intra-day high of 17,739.90 points and low of 17,658.45 points.

IANS