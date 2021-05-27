Equity indices trade flat ahead of F&O expiry

Mumbai, May 27, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat note on Thursday morning amid a choppy session ahead of the expiry of the May series of futures and options (F&O) later in the day.

Around 10.30 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 51,069.33, higher by 51.81 points or 0.10 per cent from its previous close of 51,017.52.

It opened at 51,128.80 and has touched an intra-day high of 51,128.80 and a low of 50,917.59 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,321.00, higher by 19.55 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT and auto stocks, while banking stocks declined.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Auto, TCS and ITC, while the major losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

IANS