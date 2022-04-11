Equity indices start new week in red; Q4 earnings in focus

Mumbai, April 11, 2022

Indian equity indices started the new week in the red as investors eye Q4 earnings of Indian companies to be released in the near future.

"The market is wary ahead of the ECB meeting, the release of US inflation data, and the start of the domestic Q4 result season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex settled at 58,964.57 points, down 482.61 points or 0.81 per cent, whereas the Nifty rested at 17,674.95 points, down 109.40 points or 0.62 per cent.

Nair said India's IT sector stocks dragged due to an expectation of weak quarter-on-quarter earnings.

IANS