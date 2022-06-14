Equity indices settle marginally low amid volatile trade

Mumbai, June 14, 2022

Domestic equity benchmark indices settled Tuesday's trade on a negative note amid volatile global trade.

With Tuesday's slump, the indices have declined for the seven out of the past eight sessions.

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,693.57 points, down 153.13 points or 0.29 per cent, whereas the NSE Nifty closed at 15,732.10 points, down 42.30 points or 0.27 per cent.

Any steep fall in the indices during the session was arrested due to a moderation in retail inflation in India in the month of May. India's retail inflation for the month of May moderated from the previous month and came in at 7.04 per cent. However, it remained above the RBI's 6 per cent upper tolerance limit for a fifth month in a row.

IANS