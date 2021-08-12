Equity indices rise, investors eye retail inflation, IIP data

Mumbai, August 12, 2021

The Indian stock market rose on Thursday with the BSE Sensex rising over 160 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 54,690.70, higher by 164.77 points or 0.30 per cent from the previous close of 54,525.93 points.

It opened at 54,641.22 and has touched an intra-day high of 54,724.20 and a low of 54,536.65 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 16,332.00, higher by 49.75 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close.

Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and HCL Technologies were the top gainers on the Sensex, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Bharti Airtel.

Analysts said the major cues for the market will be provided by the industrial production data (June) and the retail inflation data for July scheduled to be released later in the day.

IANS