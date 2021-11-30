Equity indices rise in early trade; Sensex up 0.6%

Mumbai, November 30, 2021

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) gained in early trade session on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,620 points, up 0.62 per cent.

It opened at 57,272 points from the previous close of 57,260 points and has touched a low of 57,252 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,055 points after closing at 17,053 on Monday.

It traded at 17,170 points, up 0.67 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra, Piramal Enterprises, DLF, and L&T Infotech were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

"Continuous selling from FIIs shows rising inflation risk and uncertainty regarding high valuations in Indian equities but it is a short-term trend and is part of the normal cyclical nature of the Indian economy," said Mohit Nigam of Hem Securities.

IANS