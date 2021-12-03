Equity indices rise for third consecutive day
Bombay Stock ExchangeIANS (File photo)
Markets

Equity indices rise for third consecutive day

IANS

Mumbai, December 3, 2021

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in the early trade on Friday. Indices have been gaining for the past three consecutive sessions.

At 9.15 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,671 points, up 0.37 per cent.

It opened at 58,555 points from the previous close of 58,461 points and has touched a low of 58,512 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,424 points after closing at 17,401 on Thursday.

It traded at 17,475 points, up 0.39 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Hindustan Zinc, Infosys, NMDC, L&T and BPCL were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

IANS

BSE Sensex
Equity Indices
NSE Nifty50

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in