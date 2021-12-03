Equity indices rise for third consecutive day

Mumbai, December 3, 2021

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in the early trade on Friday. Indices have been gaining for the past three consecutive sessions.

At 9.15 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,671 points, up 0.37 per cent.

It opened at 58,555 points from the previous close of 58,461 points and has touched a low of 58,512 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,424 points after closing at 17,401 on Thursday.

It traded at 17,475 points, up 0.39 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Hindustan Zinc, Infosys, NMDC, L&T and BPCL were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

IANS