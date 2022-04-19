Equity indices largely steady in early trade after a storm

Mumbai, April 19, 2022

After a bloodbath the previous day, benchmark equity indices traded largely steady in early trade on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m., the Sensex was at 57,195 points, up 0.05 per cent, whereas the Nifty was at 17,212 points, up 0.2 per cent.

On Monday, both the indices had declined 2 per cent each.

A rise in inflation as well as a fresh spike in global crude oil prices seemed to have dented investors' sentiment, as a result of which investors have shed around Rs 2.5 trillion from their portfolio cumulatively.

IANS