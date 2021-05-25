Equity indices in green tracking global cues

Mumbai, May 25, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded in positive territory on Tuesday tracking a similar trend in the global markets.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, IT and auto stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 50,830.61, higher by 178.71 points or 0.35 per cent from its previous close of 50,651.90.

It opened at 50,922.32 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,961.35 and a low of 50,767.84 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,264.25, higher by 66.55 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Asian Paints, ONGC and Titan Company, while the major losers were HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

IANS