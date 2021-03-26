Equity indices in green, Sensex up 400 points

Mumbai, March 26, 2021

The Indian stock market returned to positive territory on Friday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 400 points.

The indices rose as investors took to bargain buying after the recent decline over concerns of resurging Covid-19 cases both globally and in India.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,851.63, higher by 411.51 points or 0.85 per cent from its previous close of 48,440.12 points.

It opened at 48,969.25 and has touched an intra-day high of 49,044.44 and a low 48,699.91 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,459.80, higher by 134.90 points or 0.94 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto, while the major losers were Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Reliance Industries.

IANS