Equity indices in green, metal stocks fall

Mumbai, May 26, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded in positive territory on Wednesday morning tracking a similar trend in the Asian markets.

However, a decline in metal stocks capped the gains.

Around 10.10 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 50,777.79, higher by 140.26 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 50,637.53.

It opened at 50,899.58 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,901.18 points and a low of 50,620.45 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,247.20, higher by 38.75 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "15,300 is the key level to watch out for. We need to get past this to scale higher to the next target zone which is 15,500-15,600. The support for the Nifty is at 15,000 so any intra-day correction or dip can be strategically utilised to buy into this market."

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Tech Mahindra, while the major losers were Power Grid, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

IANS