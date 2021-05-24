Equity indices in green, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, May 24, 2021

The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning led by healthy buying in banking stocks.

Around 10.50 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 50,681.29, higher by 140.81 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close of 50,540.48.

It opened at 50,727.28 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,855.32 and a low of 50,465.90 points

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,205.30, higher by 30.00 points or 0.2 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki India, while the major losers were Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever.

IANS