Equity indices flat, metal stocks rise

Mumbai, April 23, 2021

The key Indian equity indices pared initial losses on Friday morning to turn flat.

Around 10.50 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 48,080.77, up by just 0.1 point from its previous close of 48,080.67.

It opened at 47,863.81 and has touched an intra-day high of 48,125.57 and a low of 47,743.43 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,408.45, higher by 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close.

Metal and power stocks bucked the subdued trend trade higher.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv, while the major losers were Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

IANS