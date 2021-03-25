Equity indices fall, Sensex down 500 points

Mumbai, March 25, 2021

The key Indian equity indices continued to decline on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex losing over 500 points.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in auto, finance and IT stocks.

Decline in the index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys weighed on the indices.

Around 10.30 a.m., the Sensex was at 48,663.33, lower by 516.98 points or 1.05 per cent from its previous close of 49,180.31.

It opened at 49,201.98 and has touched an intraday high of 49,247.95 and a low of 48,625.21.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 14,407.40, lower by 142 points or 0.98 per cent from its previous close.

IANS