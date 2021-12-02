Equity indices extend gains, Power Grid top gainer

Mumbai, December 2, 2021

The 30-scrip BSE Sensitive Index (Sensex) extended gains from the previous session in early trade on Thursday.

At 9.30 a.m., the Sensex traded at 57,992 points, up 0.5 per cent. It opened at 57,781 points from the previous close of 57,684 points and has touched a low of 57,680 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,183 points after closing at 17,166 on Wednesday.

It traded at 17,264 points, up 0.6 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Power Grid, Adani Green, BPCL, Mahindra and Mahindra, and IOCL were some of the top gainers during the early trade, the exchange data showed.

IANS