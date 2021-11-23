Equity indices decline in early trade; investors fear FII outflow

Mumbai, November 23, 2021

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) extended its losses in Tuesday's early trade session.

At 9.45 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,198 points, down 0.26 per cent.

It opened at 57,983 points from the previous close of 58,465 points.

Till now it has touched a high of 58,247 points and a low of 57,718 points.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,796 points after closing at 17,416 on Monday.

It traded at 17,364 points, down 0.14 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Investors fear a potential outflow of a large chunk of funds out of the market, analysts opined.

IANS