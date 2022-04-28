Equities up marginally during early trade

Mumbai, April 28, 2022

Indian equity benchmarks rose marginally during early trade on Thursday.

At 9.17 a.m., the BSE Sensex was at 57,096 points, up 0.5 per cent or 277 points, whereas the NSE Nifty was at 17,120 points, up 0.5 per cent or 82 points.

Among the stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, UPL, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, NSE data showed.

Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top five losers.

IANS