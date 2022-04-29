Equities tad up in early trade, analysts see volatility going ahead

Mumbai, April 29, 2022

Indian equity benchmarks rose marginally in early trade on Friday.

At 9.46 a.m., the BSE Sensex was 0.3 per cent up at 57,668 points, whereas the NSE Nifty was 0.1 per cent up at 17,263 points.

Even though the indices are in the green, analysts expect volatility to continue in Dalal Street.

Investors' preference is shifting to safe-haven assets due to volatility in the equity market and besides the global uncertainties indicated by rising US dollar index, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

IANS