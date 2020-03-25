Markets up after opening on a negative note

Mumbai, March 25, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday recovered after opening on a negative note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 26,499.81 points and touched a high of 27.299.44 points. The Sensex touched a low of 26,458.52 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 26,674.03 points.

The Sensex is trading at 27,183.39 points up by 509.36 points or 1.91 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 7,735.15 points after closing at 7,801.05 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 7,970.75 points in the morning.

IANS