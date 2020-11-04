Markets turn positive after negative opening

Mumbai, November 4, 2020

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade and later entered the positive zone.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,171.71 and touched a high of 40,477.55 and then a low of 40,107.96.

The Sensex is trading at 40,445.97 up by 184.84 points or 0.46 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 40,261.13.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 11,783.35 after closing at 11,813.50. The Nifty is trading at 11,852.60 in the morning.

IANS